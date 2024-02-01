Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 5,500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. 206,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,587. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.