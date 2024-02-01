Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 106,000 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar makes up approximately 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

