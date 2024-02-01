Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Target by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 278,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Target by 120.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 14,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 34.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 562,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,160,000 after buying an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 30.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.31. 680,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.