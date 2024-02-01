Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.48.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

