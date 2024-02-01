Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.91

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 283258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.