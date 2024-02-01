Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

