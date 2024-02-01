Hooked Protocol Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $107.58 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 118,898,044.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.83156748 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,249,382.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

