Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJJ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,465. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

