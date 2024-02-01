Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $93.50 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $93,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 2,471,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

