Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $51.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $493.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.53 and its 200-day moving average is $453.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

