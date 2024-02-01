Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,198. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

