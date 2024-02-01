Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Shares of 4,460 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

