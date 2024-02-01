Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Acquires 15,925 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.92. 13,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,759. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $173.49 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.18.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.