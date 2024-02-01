Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.71.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $140.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.