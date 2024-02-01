Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %
HESM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 432,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 366,276 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 72.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 314,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
