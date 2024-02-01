Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.40

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €86.40 ($93.91) and last traded at €87.46 ($95.07), with a volume of 419643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €85.34 ($92.76).

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.18.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

