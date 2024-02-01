Head to Head Analysis: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) vs. Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Grasim Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grasim Industries pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06% Grasim Industries 5.21% 10.33% 3.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Grasim Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A Grasim Industries $15.11 billion 0.85 $853.41 million $1.22 16.07

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Grasim Industries beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

