Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.20

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.66), with a volume of 63142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.61).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.40. The company has a market cap of £420.28 million, a P/E ratio of -886.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Harworth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.