Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 85.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 939,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43,030 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Visa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $501.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

