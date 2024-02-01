Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Groupon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $435.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.63. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Groupon

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 158.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 314,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.