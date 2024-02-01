Gregory K. Peters Sells 5,533 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $564.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

