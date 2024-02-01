Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.7 million-$19.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.7 million.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 4.4 %

GREE stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 78,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.48.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenidge Generation

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

In other news, CEO Jordan Kovler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.