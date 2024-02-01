Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

GWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Insiders sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWO opened at C$44.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

