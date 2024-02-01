Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

