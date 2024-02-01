Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 29,026 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

