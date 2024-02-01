Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,463 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $161.45 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

