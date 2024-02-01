Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $19.34 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

