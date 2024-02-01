Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 68.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $3,507.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,415.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,167.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

