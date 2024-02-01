Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,255 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.