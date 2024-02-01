Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $28.90 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,184 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $28,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

