Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $26.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $617.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $636.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.