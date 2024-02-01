Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 12,124 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $244.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

