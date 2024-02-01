Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Trimmed by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331,980 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 3.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Graphic Packaging worth $63,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. 288,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

