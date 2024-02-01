Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.30.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$72.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.72 and a 12 month high of C$88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -362.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

