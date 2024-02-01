Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 7,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 17,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $839.18 million, a P/E ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.