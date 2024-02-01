Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 7,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 17,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.18 million, a P/E ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

