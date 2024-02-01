Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $34,456,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.