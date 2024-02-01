Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Raised by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.97. 84,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.