General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-$9.50 EPS.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,200,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

