General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $264.65. 334,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,234. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day moving average is $237.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

