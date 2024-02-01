GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
