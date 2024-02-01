GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 345.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 862,630 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth $168,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 218,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.