GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 186.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.19. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

