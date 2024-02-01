Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.40.
Gamida Cell Trading Down 2.7 %
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $2,895,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $35,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
