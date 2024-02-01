Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.32. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,568,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

