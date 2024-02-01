FY2027 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
High Tide Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.88 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
