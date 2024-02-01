FY2027 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.88 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 279.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

