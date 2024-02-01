FY2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $23.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.02. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $352.37 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.66.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

