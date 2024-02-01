FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Raised by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$137.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.09 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.