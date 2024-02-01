fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,193,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,843,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $730.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.41.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.51 million. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

