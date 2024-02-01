FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

