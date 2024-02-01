Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.25

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 511358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Frontline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontline by 594.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

