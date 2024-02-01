Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $1,824,421,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

